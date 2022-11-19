New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Europe

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 08:10 pm

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with US President Joe Biden and a phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with US President Joe Biden and a phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

