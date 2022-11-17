Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv

Europe

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:13 am

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:13 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had held a Tuesday meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who is in the region to discuss the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Burns met President Vladimir Putin's spy chief in Turkey for the first known high-level, face-to-face US-Russian contact since the 24 Feb invasion of Ukraine.

"We had a meeting with him ... (we) talked about all the issues that are important to Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a televised news conference, saying the two men had discussed what he called Russia's nuclear threat.

Burns visited Kyiv as Russia attacked the city with missiles. Zelenskiy said the CIA head had spent time in a bomb shelter before the two men met.

In Washington, a US official said Burns had traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian intelligence counterparts and Zelenskiy following his meeting in Ankara.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met Burns in Warsaw on Wednesday, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau said.

