Ukraine's Zelenskiy: More than 1,100 Russian dead in less than a week in Bakhmut

Europe

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:38 am

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: More than 1,100 Russian dead in less than a week in Bakhmut

"In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia's irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:38 am
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guerre &#039;Da Vinci&#039;, former volunteer and serviceman, Hero of Ukraine, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guerre 'Da Vinci', former volunteer and serviceman, Hero of Ukraine, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Russian forces suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of battles near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focal point of fighting in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia's irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 "sanitary losses" - soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action. Dozens of pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed as were more than 10 Russian ammunition depots.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

18m | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

2h | Panorama
In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

15h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

16h | TBS Stories
Is China a national Threat to America?

Is China a national Threat to America?

1h | TBS World
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 