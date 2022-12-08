Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets troops near eastern front, says 'all our people will be free'

Europe

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets troops near eastern front, says 'all our people will be free'

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an award ceremony of a battle banner to one of Army brigades in the Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 6, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an award ceremony of a battle banner to one of Army brigades in the Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 6, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday and expressed thanks to everyone involved in the war effort to mark the country's Armed Forces Day.

Addressing servicemen later in the presidential palace in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said he had spent the day with troops in Donbas, theatre of the heaviest battles, and in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainians have retaken swathes of occupied territory from Russian forces who invaded more than nine months ago.

"Thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives so that the day might come when not a single occupying soldier will remain in our land and when all our people will be free," Zelenskiy, clad in his trademark khaki green, told the gathering.

He offered thanks to medical staff and to parents of servicemen and welcomed home 60 prisoners of war returned in a swap with Russia, which calls its activities in Ukraine a "special military operation" to root out nationalists it considers dangerous. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory from its pro-Western neighbour.

During his visit near the front, one of several he has made in recent months, Zelenskiy decorated a number of servicemen.

"Thank you for this resilience and strength. You are an outpost of our independence," he wrote in a Telegram post.

"I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk," he said, referring to regional capitals in eastern Ukraine seized by Moscow-backed proxies in 2014.

"I am sure in Crimea as well," he said, mentioning the peninsula captured by pro-Moscow forces in 2014.

Zelenskiy did not indicate exactly where he met the troops.

He also recorded a separate video in which he spoke in front of a huge sign with letters saying Sloviansk, a city held by Ukrainian forces near the besieged town of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian officials say fighting is raging around Bakhmut as Russian troops seek its capture to gain a greater foothold in Donbas following battlefield setbacks elsewhere.

World+Biz

Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

33m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

28m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

38m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

13m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

13m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points