Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 400 children killed in war to date

Europe

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 08:49 pm

A woman sits as people wait in line for food distribution after Russia&#039;s retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman sits as people wait in line for food distribution after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

At least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was "not final" because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said.

The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia's 24 February invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

