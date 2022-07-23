Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

23 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
23 July, 2022, 04:55 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attend a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attend a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, threatening grain export

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey, signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume such exports. 

