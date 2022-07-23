Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements
Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey, signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume such exports.