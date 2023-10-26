Ukraine suspends new Black Sea grain corridor due to threat from Russian warplanes

Europe

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:39 pm

Related News

Ukraine suspends new Black Sea grain corridor due to threat from Russian warplanes

The consultancy said a de facto suspension had already been in place for two days at the behest of the military which cited a threat from increased Russian military aviation activity in the area

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:39 pm
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain corridor due to what it sees as a threat from Russian warplanes, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy said on Thursday.

"We would like to inform you of a temporary suspension of vessel traffic to and from (the ports). The current ban is in force on 26 October, but it is possible that it will be extended," the consultancy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials were not immediately available for comment.

The consultancy said a de facto suspension had already been in place for two days at the behest of the military which cited a threat from increased Russian military aviation activity in the area.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said last week that he had ordered Russian warplanes with Kinzhal missiles to patrol the Black Sea.

Ukraine launched a "humanitarian corridor" for ships bound for African and Asian markets in August to try to circumvent a de facto blockade in the Black Sea after Russia quit a deal that had guaranteed Kyiv's seaborne exports during the war.

Later, a senior agricultural official said the route would also be used for grain shipments.

Ukrainian officials and shipping sources say more than 40 cargo vessels have entered the corridor so far and 1.5 million metric tons of cargo have left Ukrainian seaports via the corridor.

Grain, oilseed, vegetable oils, meals have dominated the shipments.

Ukrainian agricultural producers this week said the new route could enable exports of up to 2.5 million tons of food a month, almost offsetting the impact of Russia's decision to quit the previous U.N.-brokered deal.

The first deputy farm minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday grain shipments through the corridor could exceed one million tons in October.

World+Biz

Global economy / Black Sea Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

8h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy