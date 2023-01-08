Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

A Ukrainian service member covers his ears as a shell is fired from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine November 23, 2022. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said on their Telegram monitoring channel.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.