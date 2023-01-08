Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Europe

Reuters
08 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Reuters
08 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 12:51 pm
A Ukrainian service member covers his ears as a shell is fired from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine November 23, 2022. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
A Ukrainian service member covers his ears as a shell is fired from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine November 23, 2022. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said on their Telegram monitoring channel.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

World+Biz

Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Zaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

2h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

2h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

15h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

15h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

20h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

22h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals