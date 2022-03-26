Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 01:36 pm

A nurse stands next to Vova, a little boy injured during shelling amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022. Picture taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
A nurse stands next to Vova, a little boy injured during shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022. Picture taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

