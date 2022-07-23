Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, threatening grain export

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 04:19 pm

Illustration shows analysis of a satellite image of Sevastopol Port, in Sevastopol, Ukraine July 3, 2022. Imagery by Satellogic and analysis by OSINT-88/Handout via REUTE

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports.

The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including the hub of Odesa.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram app. Two missiles hit infrastructure at the port, while another two were shot down by air defence forces, it said. 

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's 24 February invasion of its neighbour has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships. This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.

Friday's export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertilizer and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

Under the plan signed on Friday, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the crisis, blaming sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.

Senior UN officials, briefing reporters on Friday, said the deal was expected to be fully operational in a few weeks and would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month.

