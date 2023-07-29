Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Europe

BSS/AFP
29 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 12:34 pm

Emergency workers rescue a man from debris of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, on outskirt of the Dnipro city, Ukraine June 3, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Emergency workers rescue a man from debris of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on outskirt of the Dnipro city, Ukraine June 3, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, Kyiv officials said, injuring at least nine people including two children.

"Dnipro. Another terrorist attack," said Sergiy Kruk, head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, on Telegram.

"Currently, we know of 9 injured, including two children. Work continues."

Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko earlier reported "a Russian strike on a multistorey building in Dnipro", saying five people had been injured.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again".

"All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people."

Russia said on Friday it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine. It said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

