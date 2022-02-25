Ukraine says it has inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces
Ukrainian Defense Ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, as well as seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says its armed forces have inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces since the invasion began in the early hours of Thursday.
It was not immediately clear whether the ministry was referring solely to the number killed, reports the CNN.
The ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, as well as seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters.