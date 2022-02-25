Ukraine says it has inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces

Europe

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Ukraine says it has inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces

Ukrainian Defense Ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, as well as seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Photo :BSS/AFP
Photo :BSS/AFP

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says its armed forces have inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces since the invasion began in the early hours of Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the ministry was referring solely to the number killed, reports the CNN.

The ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, as well as seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

38m | Food
Two excavators are at work to cut off topsoil from a cropland to cater for the needs of neary brick kilns that have sprung up indiscriminately in Maniganj’s Singair upazila, showing no care for the environment. Such a mindless act is seriously damaging the fertility of farmlands. Picture: Noor-A-Alam

How dozens of brick kilns fouled up a green paradise

18m | Features
Chinas UN Envoy Zhang Jun

The world reacts to Russian invasion

43m | Panorama
Ukrainian service members ride atop armoured fighting vehicles during tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The road to war: A brief history of Russo-Ukrainian crisis

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused