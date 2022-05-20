Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in US, UK grants from World Bank fund

Europe

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 12:44 pm

Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in US, UK grants from World Bank fund

The US Senate approved nearly $40 billion of additional aid for Ukraine on Thursday, and the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed to provide Ukraine with over $18 billion in funds

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 12:44 pm
A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ukraine has received roughly $530 million in US and British grants from a fund set up by the World Bank for donations to the Kyiv government in the wake of Russia's invasion, the finance ministry said.

The US donated around $500 million and Britain 24 million pounds ($30 million) and the money had now arrived in the state budget, the finance ministry statement late on Thursday said.

"These funds will be directed to providing urgent social, humanitarian and health spending, as well as supporting internally displaced people," the statement said.

The US Senate approved nearly $40 billion of additional aid for Ukraine on Thursday, and the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed to provide Ukraine with over $18 billion in funds. 

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

