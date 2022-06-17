Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant
The evacuation of 568 civilians sheltering in bunkers under the Azot chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk is currently impossible due to shelling and heavy fighting, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Friday.
In a post on Telegram messenger, he said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant.