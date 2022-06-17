Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'

17 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:32 pm

Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant

Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk&#039;s Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. Picture taken June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. Picture taken June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

The evacuation of 568 civilians sheltering in bunkers under the Azot chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk is currently impossible due to shelling and heavy fighting, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Friday.

In a post on Telegram messenger, he said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant.

Ukraine crisis / Sievierodonetsk / Chemical plant

