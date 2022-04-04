Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatised

Europe

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:06 am

Related News

Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatised

Russia has denied the allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:06 am
Destroyed cars are seen on a highway 20km from Kyiv, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
Destroyed cars are seen on a highway 20km from Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

Ukraine has found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia but some witnesses are so traumatised by their ordeal that they are unable to speak, the country's top prosecutor said on Sunday.

After Russia withdrew from some areas around Kyiv, the mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by Russian forces while Chechen fighters controlled the area. 

Russia has denied the allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha. Moscow says no residents suffered from any violence from Russian forces and accused Kyiv of staging what it cast as a provocation confected for Western media.

Ukrainian prosecutors were only able to enter the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel for the first time on Sunday and they need more time to work out the extent of the crimes, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said.

"We need to work with witnesses," Venedyktova said.

"People today are so stressed that they are physically unable to speak."

She said 140 of the bodies had been examined so far but that she would be asking the health ministry to provide as many forensic experts as possible to a field hospital in Kyiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: "Hundreds of people were killed. Tortured, executed civilians. Corpses on the streets. Mined areas. Even the bodies of the dead were mined."

Zelenskiy said it was clear the West would impose a new set of sanctions on Russia, but he said that was not enough.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said it was clear hundreds of civilians had been killed, but that he did not want to say exactly how many there were, as efforts were still under way to clear mines in the area.

"Many local residents are considered missing. We cannot give an exact figure, but there are a lot of people," he said.

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Rising military spending in the ‘return of geopolitics’

39m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

22h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

1d | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

13h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

14h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online