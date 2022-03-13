Ukraine says 35 killed, 134 injured in Russian air strike at Ukraine military base

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of a fighting with Russian raiding troops after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

At least 35 people are reported to be killed and 134 others have been injured at a military base near Lviv in Ukraine as Russia continued with airstrikes, news agency Reuters reported quoting regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

Defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov also confirmed the attack on Twitter, saying Russia has "attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here."

According to local media reports, as many as nineteen ambulances with sirens are driving from the direction of the Yaroviv facility after the strike.

russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping&Security near Lviv.Foreign instructors work here.Information about the victims is being clarified.This is new terrorist attack on peace&security near the EU-NATO border.Action must be taken to stop this.Close the sky! — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 13, 2022

With over two weeks into the invasion, Russian airstrikes have shifted further west, close to the city of Lviv and Ukraine's border with Poland. On Saturday the Russian forces bombarded cities of Ukraine, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and thwarting the efforts of people trying to flee the violence.

Following the strike, a Ukrainian defence ministry is trying to establish if any foreign instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack, reported Reuters.