Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 03:03 pm

People react as an evacuation train with their relatives leaves from Kyiv to Lviv, following Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at Kyiv central train station, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People react as an evacuation train with their relatives leaves from Kyiv to Lviv, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Kyiv central train station, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said agreement has been reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from front line hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities

Speaking on national television, she said civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints around the southern port city.

Reuters could not independently verify this information.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks.

 

