Ukraine reports unprecedentedly bloody fighting in Bakhmut

Europe

Reuters
16 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:44 am

Related News

Ukraine reports unprecedentedly bloody fighting in Bakhmut

Reuters
16 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:44 am
A Ukrainian serviceman looks on and a local resident rides a bicycle while a broken tank is pulled to a truck near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian serviceman looks on and a local resident rides a bicycle while a broken tank is pulled to a truck near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are fighting extraordinarily bloody battles in the smashed eastern city of Bakhmut, but pro-Kyiv forces are still holding on, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier in the day that fighters from the Wagner mercenary group had captured two more areas of Bakhmut, the main target of Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Wagner has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer in what has been the longest and deadliest battle of the war for both sides.

"Bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades are taking place in the middle of the city's urban area," said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command.

"Our soldiers are doing everything in bloody and fierce battles to grind down (the enemy's) combat capability and break its morale. Every day, in every corner of this city, they are successfully doing so," he told the 1+1 television channel.

The Russian defence ministry said Wagner units had taken two areas on the northern and southern outskirts of the city. Russian army paratroop units were supporting the claimed advance by holding back Ukrainian forces on the flanks, it added.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday that Ukrainian troops had been forced to cede some territory in Bakhmut as Russia mounted a renewed assault there, with intense artillery fire over the previous two days.

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, has been Russia's main target in a winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made no mention of Bakhmut in his daily video address on Saturday and reiterated Kyiv's desire to join NATO as soon as possible. Ukraine would need effective security guarantees before that happened, he said, but gave no details.

World+Biz

Bakhmut / Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

12h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

18h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

12h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

14h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

13h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away