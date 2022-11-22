Ukraine receives 2.5 billion euros in assistance from EU
Ukraine received a new 2.5 billion euro ($2.57 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.
"The total amount (of macro-financial assistance) provided to Ukraine from 24 February (by the EU) reaches €6.7 bln," Marchenko wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter that the assistance was "another step of solidarity," and expressed gratitude to EU leaders.
($1 = 0.9744 euros)