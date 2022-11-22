Ukraine receives 2.5 billion euros in assistance from EU

Europe

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 07:00 pm

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine received a new 2.5 billion euro ($2.57 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"The total amount (of macro-financial assistance) provided to Ukraine from 24 February (by the EU) reaches €6.7 bln," Marchenko wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter that the assistance was "another step of solidarity," and expressed gratitude to EU leaders.

($1 = 0.9744 euros)

