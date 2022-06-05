Ukraine power operator says Russian missile flew 'critically low' over nuclear plant

Europe

Reuters
05 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Ukraine power operator says Russian missile flew 'critically low' over nuclear plant

Reuters
05 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
File photo. An unexploded short range hypersonic ballistic missile, according to Ukrainian authorities, from Iskander complex is seen amid Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
File photo. An unexploded short range hypersonic ballistic missile, according to Ukrainian authorities, from Iskander complex is seen amid Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile few "critically low" on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant.

"It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.

Early on Sunday, several explosions rocked Kyiv

Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine's second largest nuclear plant located near in the Mykolaiv region, about 350km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

 

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russian missile / Ukraine nuclear plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

3h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

5h | Panorama
Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

1d | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

32m | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

42m | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

1h | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%