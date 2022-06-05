Ukraine power operator says Russian missile flew 'critically low' over nuclear plant

File photo. An unexploded short range hypersonic ballistic missile, according to Ukrainian authorities, from Iskander complex is seen amid Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile few "critically low" on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant.

"It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.

Early on Sunday, several explosions rocked Kyiv

Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine's second largest nuclear plant located near in the Mykolaiv region, about 350km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.