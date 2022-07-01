Ukraine 'now has clear European perspective', EU's von der Leyen says

Europe

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 01:20 pm

Related News

Ukraine 'now has clear European perspective', EU's von der Leyen says

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ukraine now has a "very clear European perspective" following the European Union's decision to grant the country candidate status to join the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament.

"Ukraine now has a very clear European perspective. And Ukraine is a candidate country to join the European Union something that seemed almost unimaginable just five months ago," von der Leyen said in a speech by video-link to the assembly on Friday.

"So today is first and foremost. A moment to celebrate this historic milestone, a victory of determination and resolve and a victory for the whole movement that started eight years ago on the Maidan," she added.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

2h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

3h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

4h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

2h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

3h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years