Ukraine needs $3 billion in financial aid per month in 2024, Kyiv says

Europe

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:47 am

Related News

Ukraine needs $3 billion in financial aid per month in 2024, Kyiv says

Ukraine's budget gap is about $37 billion this year

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:47 am
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: BSS
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: BSS

Ukraine needs about $3 billion in foreign financial aid on a monthly basis to get through 2024, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges Kyiv faces as US support begins to falter.

Marchenko said Ukraine's macroeconomic stability during the war with Russia had been possible due to a steady inflow of international financial aid from Kyiv's allies, something he added remained crucial this year.

"In 2024, the monthly need for external financing will reach about $3 billion. We cannot allow a delay in attracting external financing," Marchenko said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in financial aid from its Western partners in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

So far this year the level of support has been much lower as major packages from the European Union and the United States have suffered major delays.

The EU finally approved its 50 billion euro four-year facility for Ukraine this month but the US financial and military support package remains stuck in Congress, blocked by Republican lawmakers.

Addressing finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven major industrialised nations on Wednesday, Marchenko said the government had been more active on the domestic debt market this year and looked for other ways to increase its budget revenues.

Senior executives of several of Ukraine's biggest state-owned companies have told Reuters they had paid some of their obligatory budget payments in advance to help the government cover the budget deficit.

Ukraine's budget gap is about $37 billion this year.

Ukraine channels most of its budget revenues into the defence effort and relies on foreign aid to pay pensions and state employees' wages, and to cover social and humanitarian spending.

Finance ministry data shows Ukraine received about $1.2 billion from Japan and Norway in the first two months of this year.

"International donors' help is not just a financial issue, but an opportunity to support millions of Ukrainians who need it and to save the lives of thousands of soldiers," Marchenko said.

World+Biz

Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

27m | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

4h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

1h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

16h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

4h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

15h | Videos