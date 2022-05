Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky said his country may be losing 50-100 lives a day in the east.

The figure is likely to refer to military casualties and hints at how fierce the fighting has become, reports the BBC.

Zelensky is due to address leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.

Russia is stepping up efforts to capture the eastern city of Severodonetsk, and are said to be using "scorched earth" tactics.