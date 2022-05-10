Ukraine looks toward India to grow business

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:18 pm

A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ukraine has reached out to India with the intention of seeking assistance to grow businesses as well as for Indian businesses to resume their operations there.

The Ukrainian embassy recently wrote to the commerce and industry ministry to help Ukraine in any financial and humanitarian way to regrow and restore its economy and infrastructure amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, reports The Economic Times. 

"The Ukrainian embassy has reached out seeking assistance to rebuild its economy," said an official. 

Kyiv has requested for "India's assistance in expanding Ukrainian business and goods presence in Indian market to support Ukraine and its people in financial, humanitarian or any other meaningful way to renewing infrastructure and economy to become a full-fledged member of the European Union and invites global business community official and business entities and relevant business association to join other multinational companies to start or resume business in Ukraine".

Only last week, India sent over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid which contained medications and medical equipment to Ukraine. 

An official revealed that the ministry has shared the communication with trade bodies.

Experts have noted that there is room for fruitful opportunities in the construction sector, however, the ongoing conflict and prevailing uncertainty are making the situation difficult for the people involved. 

"There will be reconstruction and rebuilding opportunities in Ukraine so exports related to engineering goods and turnkey projects would benefit but these can happen only once ceasefire is announced," said an industry source.

An exporter of engineering goods explained that the industry is mainly concerned about logistics and general safety due to the current events. 

"Exporters may not have the confidence as no one knows what will happen. The uncertainty may not lead to large projects taking place and only small deals are likely," said the exporter.

 

