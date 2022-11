Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks during a news briefing, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The secretary of Ukraine's Security Council said on Tuesday the "main condition" for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.