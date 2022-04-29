Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians holed up with fighters in Mariupol steel works

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after meeting Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussions were under way to enable the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant, which has been pounded by Russian forces occupying Mariupol

Evacuees queue before boarding a bus to leave the city in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Evacuees queue before boarding a bus to leave the city in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine hopes on Friday to evacuate civilians who are holed up in a vast steel works with the last fighters defending the southern city of Mariupol.

"An operation is planned today to get civilians out of the plant," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said without giving details.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in evacuating the Azovstal plant. 

The Mariupol city council has said about 100,000 residents across the city are "in mortal danger" because of Russian shelling and unsanitary conditions, and described a "catastrophic" shortage of drinking water and food.

