Ukraine 'holding back' powerful Russian offensive: Kyiv top commander

Europe

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:44 am

Related News

Ukraine 'holding back' powerful Russian offensive: Kyiv top commander

Russian troops advanced in September at their fastest rate since March 2022, the month after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, according to open-source data. Ukraine in August took part of Russia's Kursk region

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:44 am
A member of the Siberian Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces&#039; International Legion throws a hand grenade during military exercises, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A member of the Siberian Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' International Legion throws a hand grenade during military exercises, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Ukrainian forces are restraining one of Russia's most powerful offensives since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour, the top commander of Kyiv's forces said on Saturday.

Russian troops advanced in September at their fastest rate since March 2022, the month after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, according to open-source data. Ukraine in August took part of Russia's Kursk region.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back one of the most powerful Russian offensives from launching a full-scale invasion," General Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv early in the war and win a decisive victory, Putin scaled back his war ambitions to taking the Donbas industrial heartland in Ukraine's east, which covers the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Donbas has since become the war's main theatre, where some of biggest battles in Europe for generations have taken place and where thousands of troops on each side have died.

On Saturday, Moscow said it has taken two more settlements along the Donbas frontline. In the week of Oct. 20-27 alone, Russia captured nearly 200 square km (80 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, according to the Russian media group Agentstvo, which analysed Ukrainian open-source maps.

The war is entering what Russian analysts say is its most dangerous phase as Moscow's forces advance, North Korea sends troops to Russia and the West ponders how the conflict will end.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been travelling the world lobbying NATO countries to allow Kyiv the use of the long-range missiles they have provided to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Ukraine is bracing for what could be the toughest winter of the war after long-range Russian airstrikes destroyed what officials say is about half of its power generating capacity.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

15h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

16m | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

31m | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

1h | Videos
Putin-Xi-Modi-MBS, who is supporting whom in the US elections?

Putin-Xi-Modi-MBS, who is supporting whom in the US elections?

1h | Videos