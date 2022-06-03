Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with US missiles

A Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires during anti-aircraft military drills in Volyn Region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 26, 2022. Press Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Friday.

"Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post. "Our partners know where their weapons are used."