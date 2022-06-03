Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with US missiles
Multiple-launch rocket systems from the United States will not be used to attack facilities in Russia, says Ukrainian presidential advisor
Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Friday.
"Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post. "Our partners know where their weapons are used."