Ukraine foreign minister urges ASEAN to stop Russia playing 'hunger games'

Europe

Reuters
12 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2022. Cambodia&#039;s Government Cabinet via REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2022. Cambodia's Government Cabinet via REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday called on Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to ensure Russia did not play hunger games regarding shipments of Ukrainian grain to the global market.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that his counterpart Sergei Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him. He also said Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.

Ukraine / ASEAN / Russia

