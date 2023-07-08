'Ukraine deserves NATO membership': Erdogan

Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bekta
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday that Kyiv deserved to join NATO, but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

In Prague, Zelenskiy won a pledge of support for Ukraine to join NATO "as soon as the war is over", and in Sofia secured backing for membership "as soon as conditions allow", reports Reuters.

Erdogan also said he hoped a deal that enables the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, due to expire on July 17, will continue. Russia has previously threatened to quit the deal because several demands to export its own grain and fertiliser have not been met, says Reuters.

Speaking alongside Zelenskiy, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin was to visit Turkey next month.

