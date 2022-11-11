Ukraine defence chief plays down Russian nuclear strike threat

Europe

Reuters
11 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 09:34 am

Related News

Ukraine defence chief plays down Russian nuclear strike threat

Reuters
11 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 09:34 am
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ukraine's defence minister said on Thursday he did not believe Russia would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as it would be neither pragmatic nor practical, but that in Russia's case all risks needed to be calculated.

Concern about possible nuclear escalation during Russia's war in Ukraine surged after two speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he indicated that he would, if needed, use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

"I don't think they will use it. But again, when you have a monkey with a grenade for a neighbour you have to estimate all kinds of risks. But I think this is not a pragmatic and practical step for them," Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters.

In an interview in Kyiv, he said he hoped India and China - countries Moscow wants to do business with - had indicated to Putin clearly that using nuclear weapons would be a "red line".

"What is the technical condition of their nuclear weaponry? Do you know? No. Me? No. They also don't know. Because the last test they carried out in the 1990s in Kazakhstan, more than thirty years ago."

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Russia / Nuclear threat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

13h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

4h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram