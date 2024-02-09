Ukraine announces changes at top of military

Ukraine announces changes at top of military

Reuters
09 February, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 09:44 am
Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi attends a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day of Ukraine, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of the country, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo
Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi attends a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he met army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and that the time had come for changes in the military leadership, but that Kyiv's top general should remain "on his team".

Following are quotes and reactions:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY:

"We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now," Zelenskiy said in a statement on Telegram.

US NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR OF THE UNITED STATES JAKE SULLIVAN:

"An elected leader has to make his choices about who occupies the upper rungs of the military leadership. All I can say is that from the United States' perspective. We're going to continue to support both the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian military

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG:

"This is of course, a Ukrainian decision... It's not for NATO to have any opinion about that. But I welcome the very clear statement from Foreign Minister Kuleba that any changes will not affect Ukraine's relationship with partners and with NATO. So we will continue to support - that's what matters - and we will continue to do so."

