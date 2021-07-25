UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report

Europe

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:11 am

Related News

UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report

The PAC highlighted an estimated loss of 26 billion pounds through fraud and repayment default from loans handed to businesses to help cope with the pandemic as an example of the ongoing financial risk

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:11 am
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The British government will be exposed to financial risks from its 372 billion pound pandemic spending for decades, according to lawmakers' reports on Sunday that also said more than 2 billion pounds had been spent on unusable protective equipment.

In two reports on the response by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to the Covid-19 pandemic, parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said lessons needed to be learned before a promised public inquiry due to be held in 2022.

"With eye-watering sums of money spent on Covid measures so far the government needs to be clear, now, how this will be managed going forward, and over what period of time," Meg Hillier, the PAC chair, said.

"The ongoing risk to the taxpayer will run for 20 years on things like arts and culture recovery loans, let alone the other new risks that departments across government must quickly learn to manage."

The PAC highlighted an estimated loss of 26 billion pounds through fraud and repayment default from loans handed to businesses to help cope with the pandemic as an example of the ongoing financial risk.

In a second report, the committee said there had also been "unacceptably high" levels of wasteful spending, with 2.1 billion items of unsuitable personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased, equating to more than 2 billion pounds of public money.

The government said only 0.84% of all PPE had been found to be unusable, and it had plans to repurpose that which could not be used in the health service.

"There are robust processes in place to ensure that government spending always provides value for money for the taxpayer," a Department of Health spokesperson said.

The opposition Labour Party said the findings were further evidence of failings by the government and said the inquiry into the pandemic needed to start immediately.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

UK / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

16h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds