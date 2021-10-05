UK is at a turning point: we want rising wages, PM Johnson says

05 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
UK is at a turning point: we want rising wages, PM Johnson says

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's economy is at a turning point and the government welcomes rising wages but will not return to the old approach of low investment and low skills, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"What I don't think would be a good idea would be to go backwards to the kind of low wage, low investment, low skill approach that we've had before. And so it's really a big turning point for the UK and an opportunity for us to go in a different direction," Johnson told BBC 

