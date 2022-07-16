UK summons Russian envoy over Briton's death in breakaway east Ukraine region

UK summons Russian envoy over Briton's death in breakaway east Ukraine region

Russia&#039;s Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his official residence in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Russia's Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his official residence in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's foreign office on Friday summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express "deep concern" over reports of the death of a British aid worker.

"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Those responsible will be held to account."

An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey's death earlier in the day.

His death was also confirmed by British charity Presidium Network, which described him as a humanitarian worker and denied he had any military background.

Urey, 45, was detained and charged with "mercenary activities" by separatists in the DPR, a breakaway entity that is recognised only by Russia, Syria and North Korea.

