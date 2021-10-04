UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak

Europe

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 01:29 pm

Related News

UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak

"I've seen these things overnight as well and it's obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged,"

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 01:29 pm
Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at The Sun&#039;s Who Cares Wins Awards in London, Britain September 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards in London, Britain September 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country's tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth.

"I've seen these things overnight as well and it's obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there's anything we can learn," Sunak told Sky News.

Top News / World+Biz

Rishi Sunak / Pandora Papers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

5h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment