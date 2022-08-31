UK shop price inflation jumps to 5.1% in July

Europe

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

UK shop price inflation jumps to 5.1% in July

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 01:53 pm
People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shops and supermarkets in Britain increased prices by 5.1% in the 12 months to August, the largest rise in records dating back to 2005, reflecting a jump in food costs caused by the war in Ukraine, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

Food prices leapt by 9.3% after a 7.0% increase in July, driven by increases in products such as milk, margarine and crisps as the war pushed up the costs of animal feed, fertiliser, wheat and vegetable oils, the BRC said.

"We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually start to ease," said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight, NielsenIQ, who co-produces the data.

"However, with further falls in disposable incomes coming this autumn as energy costs rocket again, retail spend will come under pressure in the all-important final quarter of the year."

The Bank of England, which has raised interest rates six times since December, is watching how persistent the surge in inflation is likely to be.

Britain's consumer price index, which measures a broader range of prices than the BRC's data, hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July.
 

World+Biz / Global Economy

UK / UK shops / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

4h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

5h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

2h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

4h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

4h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries