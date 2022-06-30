UK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 03:25 pm

UK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Britain said on Thursday that it would send military specialists to Bosnia and Herzegovina to counter Russian influence and to "reinforce the NATO Mission and promote stability and security" in the country.

"We cannot allow the Western Balkans to become another playground for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's pernicious pursuits. By fanning the flames of secessionism and sectarianism Russia seeks to reverse the gains of the last three decades in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"That is why we are stepping up support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, answering the call from our friends to help protect the peace they so rightfully deserve to enjoy."

