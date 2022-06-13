UK royals to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight

13 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 04:28 pm

Britain's Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a "family decision" was taken, effectively keeping the queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.

A Buckingham Palace source said Andrew would not attend an annual procession and chapel service for the so-called Order of the Garter - a 700 year-old chivalric group whose members include Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and 24 knights or ladies chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public work.

However the source said Andrew would attend a behind-closed-doors lunch and the investiture ceremony for new members, which this year include former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The queen is also expected to attend the investiture and lunch, but not the procession.

The palace source described the arrangements around Andrew's attendance as a "family decision".

Andrew, the queen's second son, was forced to quit royal duties over his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The prince settled a US lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was a teenager. Andrew, 62, officially known as the Duke of York, has denied any wrongdoing. 

The Garter Day procession is one of the most colourful events in the royal calendar, involving members walking around the queen's Windsor Castle in plumed hats and velvet robes.

