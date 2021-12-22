UK reduces Covid-19 self-isolation to 7 days for most in England

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:10 pm

Rapid lateral flow tests, which are provided free by Britain's National Health Service, can be self-administered by people at home and give a result in 15 to 30 minutes

Women wearing face masks wait to cross a street amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain December 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Women wearing face masks wait to cross a street amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain December 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The British government said that from Wednesday it was reducing the Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Britain and record levels of cases over the past week many industries are struggling with staff shortages, including hospitals who have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said its analysis suggested a seven-day isolation period alongside two negative lateral flow test results had nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without testing.

"We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people's everyday lives," health secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Rapid lateral flow tests, which are provided free by Britain's National Health Service, can be self-administered by people at home and give a result in 15 to 30 minutes.

Those who receive a negative lateral flow result on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, with tests taken 24 hours apart, will no longer have to isolate for 10 days, the government said

