A general view of Waterloo Station, on the first day of national rail strike in London, Britain, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British rail workers at three train operators will take strike action between 26-29 December in a dispute over pay and job security, disrupting rail services in central and southwest England, a union said on Wednesday.

Rail workers from CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will each strike for 24 hours, the TSSA union said, adding to a winter of industrial action in Britain.