UK to provide another 1 billion pounds of military support to Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

UK to provide another 1 billion pounds of military support to Ukraine

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:46 am
A demonstrator holds a British flag during a protest against Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
A demonstrator holds a British flag during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Britain will provide another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support to Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday, as NATO branded Russia the biggest "direct threat" to Western security.

The funding will go towards boosting Ukraine's defence capabilities, including air defence systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles, new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

"UK weapons, equipment and training are transforming Ukraine's defences against this onslaught. And we will continue to stand squarely behind the Ukrainian people to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

The latest funding comes after Britain said in May it would provide an additional 1.3 billion pounds in military support and aid to Ukraine, and takes the UK's total military and economic support to 3.8 billion pounds this year.

Ukrainian troops have also started training in Britain after Johnson offered to launch a major operation with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.

At a NATO summit dominated by Russia's invasion, which Moscow says is a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists, NATO agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's armed forces, saying it stood fully behind Ukrainians'"heroic defence of their country".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video link-up with the summit in Madrid that Ukraine needed $5 billion a month for its defence and protection.

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Military support / Ukraine-UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

59m | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

19h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

22h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

14m | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

12h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

12h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years