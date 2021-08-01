UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 09:03 am

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at a Westminster polling station to vote, in London, Britain May 6, 2021. Photo:Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at a Westminster polling station to vote, in London, Britain May 6, 2021. Photo:Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.

Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.

Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again.

She also said she suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of the year.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well," she was quoted as saying.

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

The couple married in May this year. The prime minister, who is 57, has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.

Carrie, 33, is due to give birth in December, media said.

