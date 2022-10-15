UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 02:22 pm

Activists of &quot;Just Stop Oil&quot; glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh&#039;s painting &quot;Sunflowers&quot; at the National Gallery in London, Britain October 14, 2022. Just Stop Oil/Handout via REUTERS
Activists of "Just Stop Oil" glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, Britain October 14, 2022. Just Stop Oil/Handout via REUTERS

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery, British police said on Saturday.

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two of its activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. It later went back on display.

Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with "criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh's Sunflowers painting".

Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.

Police said in total 28 people had been arrested during protests on Friday.

