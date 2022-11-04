UK PM Sunak sells poppies in central London Tube station

Europe

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 03:59 pm

Rishi Sunak surprises commuters by selling poppies at central London Tube station. Photo: Sara le Roux
Rishi Sunak surprises commuters by selling poppies at central London Tube station. Photo: Sara le Roux

Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak has surprised commuters by selling poppies at Westminster Tube station in central London.

The prime minister joined several British army personnel and civil servant Stephen le Roux to raise money for the Royal British Legion's (RBL) annual Poppy Appeal at around 8am GMT on Thursday (3 November).

Sunak was seen holding a tray full of poppies and talking to members of the public during the brief appearance to which no media was invited, reports Telegraph.

"Grateful to the PM for generously giving up his time to collect with us during the morning rush hour," said members of Royal British Legion.

Commuters were quick to express their astonishment at the presence of the prime minister.

Tory MP Andrew Stephenson wrote: "Good to see the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal at Westminster Tube Station on my way into work this morning."

Lewis, an operations and data analyst who did not wish to give his last name, said he bought a poppy from Sunak for £5.

"I didn't expect to meet the chap," he said. "I went to buy my ticket at Westminster Station and he was there selling poppies with the military men and women."

He [Sunak] "turns out to be okay", adding he is "down to earth" and "approachable", Lewis further said, surprised to see the PM at Westminster Tube Station.

Another commuter tweeted: "My dad just met Rishi Sunak in Westminster... he was selling poppies..."

The RBL is aiming to raise £1 million on Thursday for the London Poppy Day.

Events in the capital include RBL ambassador Ross Kemp rallying the troops on Horse Guards Parade alongside members of the Irish Guards.

People can support the appeal by buying a poppy, donating at britishlegion.org.uk or taking part in a 5k charity Poppy Run.

 

 

