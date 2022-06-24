UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose two by-elections

Europe

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose two by-elections

The by-elections were triggered by high-profile resignations of Conservative lawmakers - one who admitted watching pornography in parliament, and another found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Labour party candidate Simon Lightwood arrives at a counting center after a by-election in Wakefield, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Labour party candidate Simon Lightwood arrives at a counting center after a by-election in Wakefield, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was defeated in two parliamentary by-elections on Friday, in a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

The defeats, including one in a previously safe seat, could renew speculation about Johnson's future after he earlier this month survived one move by Conservative lawmakers against him.

Johnson has come under intense pressure to resign after he was fined for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules after a police investigation into gatherings at his Downing Street offices.

The centrist Liberal Democrat party won the seat of Tiverton and Honiton, in a deeply Conservative part of southwest England, with a majority of over 6,000, overturning a majority of more than 24,000 that was won by the Conservatives in 2019.

The Liberal Democrats said it was the biggest ever majority to be overturned at a British parliamentary by-election, suggesting that other Conservative lawmakers may be at risk of losing their seats in the party's southern heartlands.

"Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain. They've sent a loud and clear message: It's time for Boris Johnson to go, and go now," the winning Lib Dem candidate Richard Foord said in his victory speech.

"With every day Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect."

In the separate parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England, the opposition Labour party also defeated the Conservatives. 

Johnson led the Conservatives to their biggest majority in three decades at the 2019 national election, winning praise from his party for his ability to win in traditionally Labour-voting areas in north and central England.

However, the loss of Wakefield could indicate that his ability to win again in these areas at the next national election, expected in 2024, has been compromised too.

Johnson on Thursday rejected the suggestion that he could resign if the Conservatives lost both seats, saying it was common for governing parties to lose mid-term by-elections. 

The by-elections were triggered by high-profile resignations of Conservative lawmakers - one who admitted watching pornography in parliament, and another found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

World+Biz

UK / British Prime Minister Boris Johnson / conservative / by-elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2h | Panorama
Photo: Tamara Yesmin Toma

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

4h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

4h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

3h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

3h | Videos
'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

4h | Videos
Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday