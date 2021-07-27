UK PM Johnson worried about his dog's 'romantic urges' in Downing Street

Europe

Reuters
27 July, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 10:22 pm

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that his dog Dilyn had "romantic urges" and was "endlessly at people's legs" in Downing Street.

Johnson and Carrie Symonds revealed in 2019 that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn.

"Do you have to worry about his romantic urges?" Johnson asked a police dog handler with an Alsatian. The handler replied: "Not so much, no."

"No? Well, our, my dog is, endlessly, at people's legs," Johnson said, as interior minister Priti Patel chuckled.

During the inspection of the police dogs, Johnson praised the dogs

"They do inspire a certain kind of awe don't they on the streets?" Johnson said. "You know if you were a miscreant you wouldn't want them biting you on the seat of your pants."

Patel praised the teeth of the dogs.

"And those teeth look pretty good for when, as the prime minister said, you need to go after someone and nibble," Patel said with a smile.

Boris Johnson

