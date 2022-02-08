UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine

08 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 08:48 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey (not pictured) are updated on the situation in Ukraine by the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, at the Ministry of Defence, in London, Britain January 26, 2022, in this handout picture. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey (not pictured) are updated on the situation in Ukraine by the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, at the Ministry of Defence, in London, Britain January 26, 2022, in this handout picture. Photo :Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and companies.

Writing in The Times on Tuesday, Johnson said Britain is considering deploying Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe.

Johnson also said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will both travel to Moscow soon.

His comments come as officials in the United States say an attack by Russia on Ukraine could occur within days or weeks. Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies it is planning an invasion.

"British sanctions and other measures will be ready for any renewed Russian attack," Johnson wrote.

"The government will ask parliament for new powers to sanction a wider range of Russian individuals and entities, including any company linked to the Russian state or operating in a sector of strategic importance to the Kremlin."

The UK is also preparing to reinforce the British-led Nato battlegroup in Estonia, Johnson said.

