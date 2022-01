Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, reacts during his visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital, north of London, Britain January 24, 2022. Photo :Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been interviewed by the police about their investigation into alleged parties in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if Johnson had been interviewed, the spokesman said: "No."

Johnson's office has not yet received civil servant Sue Gray's report into the possible lockdown breaches, he added.