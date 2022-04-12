UK PM Johnson, 50 others to be fined over lockdown parties

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown, BBC reported.

UK police said on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

Police are investigating 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

Opponents have urged the prime minister to resign, but the Ukraine war has dampened an initial outcry.

There was no immediate comment on the fines from Johnson's office, which has said it would confirm if he was a recipient.

Last month, an initial 20 fines were issued and police said that total now stood at more than 50. Further punitive measures are possible, reports Reuters.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made," police said in a statement.

The fines confirm that unprecedented regulations to protect the nation from COVID-19 were broken by officials at the heart of the government that designed them.